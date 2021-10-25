Mon, October 25, 2021

Thailand sees 8,675 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

Thailand on Monday recorded 8,675 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths over a 24-hour period, the Public Health Ministry reported.

Of the 8,675 new patients, 201 are in prison.

Meanwhile, 9,589 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,859,157 – 1,740,316 of whom have recovered while 100,042 are still in hospital. Approximately 18,799 have died so far.

Separately, 118,658 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 96,366 their second jab and 11,154 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 70,505,802.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 244.42 million as of Monday, 221.44 million of whom have recovered while 18.02 million are active cases (75,296 in severe condition) and 4.96 million have died (up by 4,735).

Thailand ranks 24th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.31 million, followed by India with 34.18 million, Brazil with 21.72 million, the UK with 8.77 million and Russia with 8.24 million.

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

