Thailand sees 8,675 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

Separately, 118,658 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 96,366 their second jab and 11,154 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 70,505,802.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 244.42 million as of Monday, 221.44 million of whom have recovered while 18.02 million are active cases (75,296 in severe condition) and 4.96 million have died (up by 4,735).

Thailand ranks 24th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.31 million, followed by India with 34.18 million, Brazil with 21.72 million, the UK with 8.77 million and Russia with 8.24 million.