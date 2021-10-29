DDC predicts three Covid-19 scenarios after reopening Thailand

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from 46 countries have that a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

“The first and best scenario is called the ‘green scenario’, when the chance of virus spreading from an infected patient to another person was lowered by 25 per cent comparing to the pre-lockdown period,” said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division.

“In this scenario, number of daily infections will gradually decrease to around 5,000 people per day. To reach this result, the strict Covid-19 measures must be employed while the vaccination rate from October to December must meet the target.”

