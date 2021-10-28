Over 92 per cent of Thais concerned about reopening the country

Under the plan, visitors from low-risk 46 countries may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19 prior to arrival. They must also agree to take another test upon arrival.
The Anamai Poll, conducted by Department of Health during October 14-25, has showed that 75.8 per cent of respondents are afraid that the reopening of the country to vaccinated foreign visitors will cause a new wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
49.7 per cent are concerned that people will let their guard down after their provinces are reopened. 45.1 per cent are afraid that they and their family members will contract Covid-19 virus from visitors. 39.3 per cent are concerned that there will be another lockdown, and 31.7 per cent are concerned about shortage of hospital beds.
When asked which businesses/establishments will likely become the source of new cluster cases after the reopening, 89.2 per cent of the respondents said entertainment venues such as pubs and bars, followed by public transport (43.1 per cent), tourist attractions (39.8 per cent), schools (39.2 per cent), markets (37.4 per cent), shopping malls (34.1 per cent), restaurants (28.8 per cent) and hotels (24 per cent).
Majority of respondents (72.53 per cent) agreed that having citizens in tourist provinces fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 70 per cent will help make the reopening of Thailand safer. 60.58 per cent said officials must increase security at borders to prevent illegal migrants from slipping into the country. Meanwhile, 49.41 per cent of respondents believed that the government must provide free ATK to people in risky areas to prevent the spiking of new cluster cases.
Published : October 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
