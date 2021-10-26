Thailand’s Nov 1 reopening will not put anyone at risk, promises CCSA

“Please note that the governments of some countries on the list have yet to allow their citizens to travel to Thailand,” Apisamai said. “Also, the number of flights will be limited and closely monitored by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand [CAAT]. Airlines cannot resume their services to the same level as they did before the pandemic.”

As for worries that the increase in new cases in the 17 “blue zone” provinces may affect the reopening plan, Apisamai said “the CCSA and Public Health Ministry will use different criteria apart from infection rate to determine if the areas are ready to be reopened”.

The other important factors that may affect the decision include vaccination rate, the number of severe cases, deaths and readiness of the public health system.

“Only certain areas in the 17 blue-zone provinces will be reopened to foreign tourists, mostly cities with tourist attractions,” she said. “These areas have been carefully considered and picked by the provincial communicable disease committee, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and tourist associations in the province.”