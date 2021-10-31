Bangkok hotel rejects claims it is up for sale

Apichart said that such action had caused serious damage to the hotel's reputation and misunderstandings to those who received the information. He would like to inform the person to stop disseminating false information for further benefit. Otherwise, the hotel will take legal action to the utmost.



The managing director further clarified that the River Side Hotel Bangkok has been a family-owned company for more than 35 years, with no other shareholder. The hotel management is still in operation and the hotel is to resume the service in December without a policy to sell the property.