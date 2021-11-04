Fri, November 19, 2021

Most venues pass Covid appraisal, alcohol rule could be evaluated amid increased infection risks

Precisely 3,068 of 3,192 registered venues in 17 tourism pilot provinces have passed the Covid Free Setting assessment, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, adding that the regulation on alcohol could be evaluated following increased risk of infections.

Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, who also oversees the Department of Health, said businesses that passed the assessment are restaurants, spas, massage parlours and shopping malls.

However, he said many failed to pass the criteria of employee vaccinations, insufficient protective equipment, food court utensil separation, follow-up implementation, risk screening and air ventilation.

"Venue operators can receive a Covid Free Setting assessment via the Thai Stop Covid+ website. Venues that pass the assessment can print certificates to display at their stores," he said.

"Meanwhile, people can evaluate, advise or complain about venues via the Thai Stop Covid+ website and the Covid Watch Facebook page."

Suwannachai went to say that the regulation permitting restaurants and eateries to serve alcoholic beverages has triggered three risks: overtime drinking, congestion, and carelessness in Covid-19 prevention.

"However, we will monitor the situation and conduct surveys for 7-14 days before evaluating the regulation to ensure that it will not lead to more infections," he added.

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

