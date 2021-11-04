Most venues pass Covid appraisal, alcohol rule could be evaluated amid increased infection risks

However, he said many failed to pass the criteria of employee vaccinations, insufficient protective equipment, food court utensil separation, follow-up implementation, risk screening and air ventilation.

"Venue operators can receive a Covid Free Setting assessment via the Thai Stop Covid+ website. Venues that pass the assessment can print certificates to display at their stores," he said.

"Meanwhile, people can evaluate, advise or complain about venues via the Thai Stop Covid+ website and the Covid Watch Facebook page."