With reopening of country, Phuket expects more cases, but nothing to worry about: doctor

Phuket is presently seeing around 50-60 cases per day.
Kusak said Phuket residents’ mindsets have changed quite a bit. More asymptomatic patients are accepting treatment at home and more people are coming in for vaccinations.
When assessing the situation from past sandbox statistics, the total number of infected people is around 0.3 per cent. If the number of tourists increases to 1,500-2,000 per day, it is still within the capacity of public health, he said.
“Phuket has been through two rounds of crises, gaining lessons and experiences. In the previous round, there were more than 4,500 patients in hospitals, most with minor symptoms. Now, there are only around 800 people in hospitals,” Kusak said.
“In an emergency, many field hospitals that have been closed can be reopened in 24 hours,” he added.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
