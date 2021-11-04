Thailand recorded 7,982 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 68, while 8,029 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,943,424 – 1,826,492 of whom have recovered, 97,470 are still in hospitals and 19,462 have died.

Separately, another 297,188 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 493,102 their second shot and 27,092 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 77,831,474.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 248.81 million on Thursday, 225.45 million of whom have recovered, 18.32 million are active cases (73,962 in severe condition) and 5.04 million have died (up by 7,787).