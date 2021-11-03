Two million Molnupiravir tablets expected to arrive in January

The Budget Bureau is in the process of considering the request, he said.
If the Budget Bureau completes consideration of the matter, it will be tabled at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.
The department has ordered a total of 50,000 courses, or 2 million tablets. The drug is expected to arrive in Thailand in January 2022.
Molnupiravir will be given to patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms for less than 5 days.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
