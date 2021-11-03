Fri, November 19, 2021

Two million Molnupiravir tablets expected to arrive in January

The Department of Medical Services has requested a budget for medicines and risk expenses to buy Molnupiravir tablets, Department of Medical Services director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp said on Wednesday.

The Budget Bureau is in the process of considering the request, he said.

If the Budget Bureau completes consideration of the matter, it will be tabled at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The department has ordered a total of 50,000 courses, or 2 million tablets. The drug is expected to arrive in Thailand in January 2022.

Molnupiravir will be given to patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms for less than 5 days.

