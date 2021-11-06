Kamphaeng Phet police rescue stranded illegal migrants, pick up 3 dead bodies

Initial interrogation revealed that the group had entered Thailand illegally via natural channels and had paid agents 7,000 to 23,000 baht per person to transport them in a pick-up truck from Tak’s border town of Mae Sot to job sites in different parts of Thailand.

“When the truck reached Kamphaeng Phet, it lost control while travelling downhill and overturned. Some of the passengers were thrown overboard,” said Si (last name withheld).

The 30-year-old illegal migrant added: “The agents then sent another truck to pick us up and it left us here on the roadside. Three of the passengers [two men and a woman] died before the police arrived.”