Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Kamphaeng Phet police rescue stranded illegal migrants, pick up 3 dead bodies

A group of 23 illegal Myanmar migrants, three of whom were dead and four seriously injured, were found stranded on the roadside in Kamphaeng Phet province on Saturday.

Initial interrogation revealed that the group had entered Thailand illegally via natural channels and had paid agents 7,000 to 23,000 baht per person to transport them in a pick-up truck from Tak’s border town of Mae Sot to job sites in different parts of Thailand.

“When the truck reached Kamphaeng Phet, it lost control while travelling downhill and overturned. Some of the passengers were thrown overboard,” said Si (last name withheld).

The 30-year-old illegal migrant added: “The agents then sent another truck to pick us up and it left us here on the roadside. Three of the passengers [two men and a woman] died before the police arrived.”

Kamphaeng Phet police rescue stranded illegal migrants, pick up 3 dead bodies

The group underwent Covid-19 tests before police transferred the injured and the dead bodies to hospital. Police have launched a manhunt for the so-called agents and are tracking the route taken to smuggle the migrants.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) announced on Saturday that in the first five days of November, as many as 2,853 people have been caught trying to sneak across different borders in Thailand.

ISOC spokesman General Sitthichai Makkunchorn said of the people caught, 1,807 were Myanmar nationals, 996 Cambodians, 24 Indians, 11 Chinese, five Laotians and 10 Thai nationals.

Kamphaeng Phet police rescue stranded illegal migrants, pick up 3 dead bodies

“These people are a threat to the public health system as they skip the Covid-19 screening tests made mandatory by the Department of Disease Control,” he said. “Officers have also arrested 63 Myanmar nationals and 28 Thais for helping bring illegal migrants into the country.”

Kamphaeng Phet police rescue stranded illegal migrants, pick up 3 dead bodies

Related Stories

120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Tak border police net 2 Thais transporting 23 illegal migrants from Myanmar

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.