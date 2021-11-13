No floating lanterns, fireworks near airports during Loy Krathong: AOT

AOT asks cooperation from the neighbouring areas in avoiding releasing floating lanterns, fireworks, balloons, laser beams and drones into the sky, especially within the air navigation safety zone (airfield and its surrounding areas), which may jeopardize aircraft and pilots’ visual range.

This request is in accordance with the Thailand Air Navigation Act B.E.2497 (section 59/1 and 59/2) and the Announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Organizing Activities within Air Navigation Safety Zone B.E.2563 that prohibits the releasing of floating lanterns, rockets, fireworks, laser beams and similar objects into the sky.

To comply with the Announcement of CAAT on Rules to Apply for Permission and Conditions to Control and Launch Unmanned Aircraft in the Category of Remotely Piloted Aircraft within 9 km. (5 nautical miles) from Airport or Temporary Airfield B.E.2561, using a drone near the airport area must be permitted from an authorized person every time prior to being launched as well as being strictly followed by the established criteria.

For the release of floating lanterns or other flying objects outside the air navigation safety zone, it must ensure conformity with the announcements of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) or provinces, which specify the launching zones, and determine to ask for permission from local district chiefs at least 7 days in advance.