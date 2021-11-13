Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

More evidence needed to indict Joe Ferrari, six officers, OAG says

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced on Friday that it has not yet issued an order to prosecute Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol and six officers at the police station he headed in Muang Nakhon Sawan.

Deputy spokesperson Prayuth Petchkhun said OAG has ordered the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to conduct further investigation and ensure all evidence is in hand before the suspects can be indicted. He said the OAG will order their indictment before November 17, the last day they can be held in police custody.

Prayuth added that he will hold a press conference at the OAG headquarters in Bangkok’s Lak Si area at 1pm on Monday to provide further updates.

On November 3, CSD filed a case against Thitisan and six other police officers charging them with malfeasance, abuse of authority, torture causing death and coercion.

Thitisan, 30, better known as Joe Ferrari for his collection of expensive cars, and six officers were accused of suffocating 24-year-old drug suspect Chiraphong Thanapat on August 5 while trying to extort 2 million baht from him.

A clip posted on social media shows Chiraphong’s head being covered by plastic bags during interrogation. He was pronounced dead the following day and Thitisan is accused of telling the doctor to put the cause of death down to drug overdose.

 

More evidence needed to indict Joe Ferrari, six officers, OAG says

Related News

Review of Joe Ferrari case file to finish by Nov 17: OAG

Joe Ferrari, 6 other Nakhon Sawan police officers slapped with 4 charges

Investigation team armed and ready to take ‘Joe Ferrari’ to court

 

More evidence needed to indict Joe Ferrari, six officers, OAG says More evidence needed to indict Joe Ferrari, six officers, OAG says

Related News

Published : November 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.