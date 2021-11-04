Fri, November 19, 2021

Review of Joe Ferrari case file to finish by Nov 17: OAG

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is expected to finish reviewing the case file of Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol, former Nakhon Sawan Police Station chief and six of his subordinates on charges related to the alleged torture killing of a suspect, by November 17, which is the last day Thitisan can be held in police custody.

Thitisan, better known as "Joe Ferrari", and his gang have been accused of demanding THB2 million from two drug suspects before allegedly suffocating the male suspect with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan also allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

"The file in this case that had been submitted by investigation officers contain seven folders with more than 2,000 pages of documents,” said OAG spokesman Itthiphon Kaewthip on Wednesday. "Thitisan and six other police officers were charged with four major offences: dereliction of duty; abuse of power that resulted in damages to another person; killing through torture; forcing others to do or not do something by putting them in fear of injury to life, body, liberty, reputation or property of him or another person," Itthiphon said.

"As Thitisan's release is coming up soon, we are confident that the case review will finish before November 17 despite the lengthy case file,” he said.

On Wednesday Central Investigation Bureau deputy chief Pol Colonel Jiraphop Phuridet met with Thitisan at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok to inform him of the four charges filed against him.

After less than an hour of visitation, Jiraphop told the press that Thitisan failed to cooperate with the police as he hung up the phone mid-conversation and immediately left the visiting room.

"During the previous two visits Thitisan was always present with a lawyer to be informed of the charges, but today [Wednesday] he showed up alone," Jiraphop said. "However, we have submitted documents to the Department of Corrections detailing charges filed against him, including the new charge of killing through torture, which has the maximum penalty of death, for Thitisan to review later. This is strictly in following with legal procedures," Jiraphop added.

