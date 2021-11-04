Review of Joe Ferrari case file to finish by Nov 17: OAG

Thitisan, better known as "Joe Ferrari", and his gang have been accused of demanding THB2 million from two drug suspects before allegedly suffocating the male suspect with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan also allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

"The file in this case that had been submitted by investigation officers contain seven folders with more than 2,000 pages of documents,” said OAG spokesman Itthiphon Kaewthip on Wednesday. "Thitisan and six other police officers were charged with four major offences: dereliction of duty; abuse of power that resulted in damages to another person; killing through torture; forcing others to do or not do something by putting them in fear of injury to life, body, liberty, reputation or property of him or another person," Itthiphon said.

"As Thitisan's release is coming up soon, we are confident that the case review will finish before November 17 despite the lengthy case file,” he said.