Investigation team armed and ready to take ‘Joe Ferrari’ to court

After Thitisan was arrested on August 26, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched an investigation into his finances as they believed the police officer had become unusually wealthy. Thitisan had earned the moniker “Joe Ferrari” on social media for his lavish lifestyle and collection of expensive sports cars.

The Crime Suppression Division said investigators have collected evidence related to the killing, including the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Court's verdict.

As for irregularities related to Thitisan’s seizure of over 400 luxury cars, the division said investigators were waiting for some additional evidence.

“However, we believe legal proceedings against the defendants can go ahead in this case as well, because the investigation team uncovered irregularities throughout the entire procedure, such as seizures, bribes, arrests and auctions,” the division said.