Wed, October 27, 2021

in-focus

Investigation team armed and ready to take ‘Joe Ferrari’ to court

The Police Crime Suppression Division confirmed on Tuesday that investigation into former Nakhon Sawan Police Station chief Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol’s case is complete and prosecutors will launch legal proceedings within this week.

Thitisan and six accomplices are accused of demanding a 2 million baht bribe from two drug suspects and then suffocating the male suspect to death with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan later allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

After Thitisan was arrested on August 26, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched an investigation into his finances as they believed the police officer had become unusually wealthy. Thitisan had earned the moniker “Joe Ferrari” on social media for his lavish lifestyle and collection of expensive sports cars.

Investigation team armed and ready to take ‘Joe Ferrari’ to court

The Crime Suppression Division said investigators have collected evidence related to the killing, including the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Court's verdict.

As for irregularities related to Thitisan’s seizure of over 400 luxury cars, the division said investigators were waiting for some additional evidence.

“However, we believe legal proceedings against the defendants can go ahead in this case as well, because the investigation team uncovered irregularities throughout the entire procedure, such as seizures, bribes, arrests and auctions,” the division said.

Chokchai Angkaew

Meanwhile, Thitisan's lawyer Chokchai Angkaew said he and Thitisan's relatives were ready to apply for bail once the prosecutors file the case.

He said bail for murder suspects ranges between 400,000-500,000 baht, adding that the defendants will wait to see if the public prosecutor objects to the bail request.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : October 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

61 arrested as police raid pub in Soi Sukhumvit 23

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Thailand Pass will be a boon to tourism industry, promises minister

Published : Oct 27, 2021

FM dismisses claims it blocked Poland’s donation of Moderna vaccines

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Russell Crowe bids goodbye to Thailand

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Latest News

Five solutions to global warming from GCNT Forum 2021

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Croatian Unicorn Reveals 5 ‘Not So’ Secret Tips to Ignite a Successful Startup

Published : Oct 27, 2021

61 arrested as police raid pub in Soi Sukhumvit 23

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Payra Bridge built by Chinese firm opens to traffic in Bangladesh

Published : Oct 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.