Joe Ferrari, 6 other Nakhon Sawan police officers slapped with 4 charges

Thitisan and his gang have been accused of demanding 2 million baht from two drug suspects before suffocating the male suspect with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan then allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

“The other six police officers involved in the fatal interrogation of the deceased include Pol Major Rawirot Disthong, Captain Songyos Klainak, Lieutenant Thoranin Maswanna, Snr Sgt-Major Wisut Boonkiew, Snr Sergeant Major Suphakorn Nimcheun, and Sgt-Major Paweekorn Khammarew,” Suchart said. “All seven will be charged with dereliction of duty, abuse of power that resulted in damages to another person, killing through torture and forcing others to do or not do something by putting them in fear of injury to life, body, liberty, reputation or property of him or another person.”