Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Joe Ferrari, 6 other Nakhon Sawan police officers slapped with 4 charges

Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol, the former Nakhon Sawan Police Station chief who is better known as “Joe Ferrari”, and six of his subordinates face four charges related to the torture killing of a suspect, deputy National Police chief Pol General Suchart Theerasawat said on Tuesday.

Thitisan and his gang have been accused of demanding 2 million baht from two drug suspects before suffocating the male suspect with plastic bags on August 5. Thitisan then allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the other suspect to keep quiet before releasing her.

“The other six police officers involved in the fatal interrogation of the deceased include Pol Major Rawirot Disthong, Captain Songyos Klainak, Lieutenant Thoranin Maswanna, Snr Sgt-Major Wisut Boonkiew, Snr Sergeant Major Suphakorn Nimcheun, and Sgt-Major Paweekorn Khammarew,” Suchart said. “All seven will be charged with dereliction of duty, abuse of power that resulted in damages to another person, killing through torture and forcing others to do or not do something by putting them in fear of injury to life, body, liberty, reputation or property of him or another person.”

Suchart added that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has made 80 per cent progress in its investigation into Thitisan’s unusual wealth and many people were found to be involved.

Shortly after Thitisan’s arrest on August 26, NACC began looking into the police officer’s assets. Initial investigation revealed that Thitisan, known as Joe Ferrari for his expensive tastes, owns a Bt57 million mansion in Bangkok, a Bt1.5 million condominium unit, 24 luxury cars worth Bt70 million, and 18 guns worth Bt720,000. NACC also found evidence that Thitisan and his team have confiscated over 400 smuggled luxury sports cars to pocket rewards from the Customs Department. Some of these cars had been reported stolen from other countries.

Related Stories

Investigation team armed and ready to take ‘Joe Ferrari’ to court

‘Joe Ferrari’ to be slapped with more charge over torture killing

‘Joe Ferrari’ seized smuggled luxury cars even before they crossed the border

Related News

Published : November 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.