Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thailand Circuit turns flood crisis into Loy Krathong extravaganza

Heavy flooding in Nakhon Pathom’s Nakhon Chaisi district has left the 150-rai Thailand Circuit Motorsport Complex under about 2 metres of water.

However, unfazed by this setback, organisers are now planning to use the flooded racetrack to stage a mini-regatta with the motto “Racer Life Begins Here”. They say the aim is to build the morale of staff members who have been suffering difficulties caused by the inundation.

The event will be held on Loy Krathong Day on November 19 from 11am to 5pm. Participants can launch their krathong from the island in the middle of the Thailand Circuit’s lake, while boat races will run from 1pm to 3.30pm in the race track area.

Nation Thailnad
