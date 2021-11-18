Court: Allowing only heterosexual couples to marry is not unconstitutional

The ruling came in response to a request by the Central Juvenile and Family Court, which sought an interpretation as to whether Section 1448 contradicts Sections 25, 26 and 27 of the charter, which guarantees equal civil rights for all citizens.

A female couple, Phuangphet Hengkham and Pheomsap Sae-ung, sought to legally wed on February 14 last year but were rejected by the registrar, who cited Section 1448.

They subsequently petitioned the Central Juvenile and Family Court, seeking to overturn the registrar’s dismissal of their request.