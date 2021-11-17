Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Govt MPs, Senators Shot Down People’s constitution amendment | The wrap up-weekly EP.14

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Govt MPs, Senators Shot Down People...

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Today 249 government MPs and 224 junta-appointed senators rejected “people’s constitution amendment” that sought to use parliamentary process to undo the legacy of NCPO military dictatorship. Sad day for democracy in Thailand.

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7pm. We will wrap everything up weekly with all updates about what is happening in Thailand

Host : Thitapa Siripipat

Related News

Published : November 17, 2021

Related News

Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-ngan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

5 Best Things To Do in Chinatown on Monday EP.9

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.