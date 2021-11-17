Parliament votes to reject charter-reform draft

The draft received 206 votes (203 MPs and 3 senators) in favour, 473 votes (249 MPs and 224 senators) against and six abstentions (3 MPs and 3 senators).
“The draft has been rejected as the total votes in favour is lower than the qualification of 362,” Parliament President Chuan Leekpai announced before closing the meeting at 12.12pm.
Published : November 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
