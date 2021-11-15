No live bullets were used against protesters, claim Bangkok police

Their aim was to submit a statement opposing the Constitutional Court’s ruling against pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul. The court claimed that the 10-point manifesto on monarchy reform read by Panusaya last year aimed to bring down Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. The protesters say this verdict would bring back absolute monarchy.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said the protesters had tried to break police barriers at Chalerm Phao intersection and lobbed objects at police officers, injuring two of them.

The deputy Metropolitan Police chief and spokesman also claimed that the protesters began launching bombs in front of the Police General Hospitals’ Forensic Institute, which forced officers to fire rubber bullets at them. Two protesters were reportedly injured in this clash, he said.

Jirasan added that after the protesters submitted their letters at the German Embassy, several bombs were set off at the Wireless Road intersection and one more person was injured.

