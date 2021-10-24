Sun, October 24, 2021

9 protesters held over Oct 6 Din Daeng clash, shooting of officer

Police on Saturday arrested nine of the 11 suspects believed to be behind the shooting of a crowd-control police officer in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on the night of October 6.

Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsangek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said investigators from the Din Daeng Police Station zeroed in on the 11 suspects for allegedly creating chaos and violating the state of emergency. A manhunt has been launched for the other two suspects.

“Police will check to see if the suspects were actually involved in the clash with crowd-control officers,” he said. “Initial investigation shows these suspects had participated in the [pro-democracy] rally at Din Daeng intersection.”

Pol L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson was shot in the head on the night of October 6 behind Din Daeng Flat 1 on Chaturathit Road.

Doctors say the officer is showing good signs of recovery.

Published : October 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

