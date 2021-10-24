9 protesters held over Oct 6 Din Daeng clash, shooting of officer

Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsangek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said investigators from the Din Daeng Police Station zeroed in on the 11 suspects for allegedly creating chaos and violating the state of emergency. A manhunt has been launched for the other two suspects.
“Police will check to see if the suspects were actually involved in the clash with crowd-control officers,” he said. “Initial investigation shows these suspects had participated in the [pro-democracy] rally at Din Daeng intersection.”
Related stories:
Pol L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson was shot in the head on the night of October 6 behind Din Daeng Flat 1 on Chaturathit Road.
Doctors say the officer is showing good signs of recovery.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021