Tue, October 19, 2021

in-focus

Truck operators demand state to keep diesel at THB25 per litre

More than 200 truck operators and drivers in Chonburi, Sisaket, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani have gathered at the main road at 10 am on Tuesday.

Land Transport Federation of Thailand with members of truck operators across the region​ has invited their members to drive on the main roads in the north, south, and northeastern to call for the government. They demand the government to freeze the price of diesel at 25 baht per litre, reduce the excise tax by 5 baht per litre, and cancel the energy fund collection for a period of 1 year.

 

If the government ignores the demand, the group of operators will continue to raise the level of protest in accordance with the resolution of the Trucking Federation of Thailand.

 

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

