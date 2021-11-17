Govt spokesman concerned about traffic jams if trucks block roads

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had already confirmed that the government would help every sector equally.

Thanakorn said a mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a THB20-billion loan to the Oil Fund. The fund will cap the price of diesel at THB30 per litre.

Association president Apichart Pairoonrueng had organised a “Truck Power Season 2” protest on Tuesday.

More than a hundred trucks drove down Sukhumvit, Bang Na-Trad and Kanchanaphisek roads, as well as the Asian Highway to the Energy Ministry.