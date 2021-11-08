Fri, November 19, 2021

Truck operators hand govt further warning over diesel price, say they might increase transport cost

Truck operators nationwide are prepared to parade around Bangkok on November 16 after the government rejected their demand to reduce the diesel price from THB30 to THB25 per litre for a year amid impacts from Covid-19.

They had earlier decided to halt 20 per cent of their operations from November 1.

Northeastern Transport Association deputy secretary-general Thanasan Kulapesaranont said on Sunday that the government was not sincere in solving their problems after its decision to cap the price at THB30.

He said trucks from across the country would now enter Bangkok for a second time.

He was sure that this time there would be more trucks taking part "because everyone wants to show the government how much they were suffering".

He warned that if the government still refused to decrease the cost of diesel to THB25, truckers would increase the price of transportation.

 

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

