Truckers threaten strikes from Nov 1 if govt does nothing over rising fuel prices

However, he said, since nothing has been done, 20 per cent of the 400,000 trucks operating in the country, or 80,000 trucks, will go on strike.

He said action has to be taken because truck operators cannot suffer losses any longer. He added that all logistics companies have been informed of the strike’s necessity and they understand.

Apichart added that the protest will intensify even further on November 16 and thousands of trucks will be brought into Bangkok if the government does nothing to help.

He said in this leg of the protest, trucks will be driven down Bangkok streets at a snail’s pace from 10am to 3pm.