Fri, October 29, 2021

in-focus

Truckers threaten strikes from Nov 1 if govt does nothing over rising fuel prices

Truck operators will intensify their protest from November 1 in a bid to have the government address the issue of rising fuel prices.

Apichart Pairoonrueng, president of the Land Transport Association of Thailand, said the government has not responded to their petition or taken any steps to deal with the rising price of fuel. The petition, submitted on October 18, gave the government seven days to address the problem.

However, he said, since nothing has been done, 20 per cent of the 400,000 trucks operating in the country, or 80,000 trucks, will go on strike.

He said action has to be taken because truck operators cannot suffer losses any longer. He added that all logistics companies have been informed of the strike’s necessity and they understand.

Apichart added that the protest will intensify even further on November 16 and thousands of trucks will be brought into Bangkok if the government does nothing to help.

He said in this leg of the protest, trucks will be driven down Bangkok streets at a snail’s pace from 10am to 3pm.

 

Truckers threaten strikes from Nov 1 if govt does nothing over rising fuel prices

Related News

Prayut orders fixing diesel price to Bt30 per litre

Cabinet discusses oil price woes, aims to keep diesel price below THB30 per litre

Oil at highest since 2014 as OPEC panel advises sticking to plan

 

Truckers threaten strikes from Nov 1 if govt does nothing over rising fuel prices Truckers threaten strikes from Nov 1 if govt does nothing over rising fuel prices

Related News

Published : October 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Restaurants can finally serve booze, but only in Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Small aircraft cuts man in half in freak accident in Lamphun

Published : Oct 29, 2021

How to protect your facebook account

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Latest News

AIS and Palo Alto Networks Announce MSSP Partnership

Published : Oct 29, 2021

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group) expands its MOVE Network

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Buriram United all set for battle against Muang Thong United this weekend

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.