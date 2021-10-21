Trucks to halt 10% of operations until govt reduces diesel price

On Tuesday, more than 200 truck operators and drivers – the association members – in Chonburi, Sisaket, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani had gathered at the main roads in the north, south, and northeastern regions of Thailand to protest the government on the diesel price.



They demand the government to freeze the price at 25 baht per litre, reduce the excise tax by 5 baht per litre, and cancel the energy fund collection for a period of one year.

On Wednesday, the association said an official committee resolved that the diesel price should remain at THB30 per litre and not THB25 as was demanded.

In response to this, the association said that it, along with other transport networks, are stopping 10 per cent of truck operations in order to pressure the government to reduce the diesel price.

This decision would affect goods stocks, the association warned.