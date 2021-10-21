Thu, October 21, 2021

in-focus

Trucks to halt 10% of operations until govt reduces diesel price

Trucks will halt 10 per cent of their operations in protest against the high price of diesel at THB30 per litre, the Land Transport Association of Thailand announced.

On Tuesday, more than 200 truck operators and drivers – the association members – in Chonburi, Sisaket, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani had gathered at the main roads in the north, south, and northeastern regions of Thailand to protest the government on the diesel price.

They demand the government to freeze the price at 25 baht per litre, reduce the excise tax by 5 baht per litre, and cancel the energy fund collection for a period of one year.

On Wednesday, the association said an official committee resolved that the diesel price should remain at THB30 per litre and not THB25 as was demanded.

In response to this, the association said that it, along with other transport networks, are stopping 10 per cent of truck operations in order to pressure the government to reduce the diesel price.

This decision would affect goods stocks, the association warned.

 

Trucks to halt 10% of operations until govt reduces diesel price

Truck operators demand state to keep diesel at THB25 per litre

Citizen networks come out against push to join CPTPP

Actor Russell Crowe pays Bangkok’s Jay Fai restaurant a visit

Related News

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Low-key Buddhist Lent

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Actor Russell Crowe pays Bangkok’s Jay Fai restaurant a visit

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Financial problems drive man to commit suicide

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Citizen networks come out against push to join CPTPP

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Latest News

Chinas Chongqing is one of the worlds largest municipalities.

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Low-key Buddhist Lent

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Collaboration with Beijing benefits all parties: Chinese ambassador

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Actor Russell Crowe pays Bangkok’s Jay Fai restaurant a visit

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.