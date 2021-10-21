Thu, October 21, 2021

in-focus

Actor Russell Crowe pays Bangkok’s Jay Fai restaurant a visit

Famous actor Russell Crowe visited Michelin-star restaurant Jay Fai in Bangkok. Crowe is in Thailand shooting a movie.

The Hollywood actor arrived in the kingdom in late September via the Phuket Sandbox, before moving to Bangkok after spending some days in island quarantine.

Among the places he has visited in the capital is well-known street food restaurant Jay Fai in the Samranrat area.

A photo of Crowe standing with owner Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta was proudly posted on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

According to Michelin guide website, “Jay Fai has long been a street food icon, and for good reason — the begoggled chef’s signature crispy golden-brown crab omelets are simply unparalleled”.

On Wednesday, Crowe’s clip video of a water monitor in Thailand – captioned as his “new buddy” – drew huge attention from Thai netizens.
 

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

