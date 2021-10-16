Prayut eyes reopening Thailand to foreign filmmakers after Crowe extols Phuket Sandbox

Crowe entered Thailand in late September via the Phuket Sandbox scheme and put up at the Amanpuri luxury resort.

While in Phuket, Crowe said he was pleased to be “confined to the island, not a room”, adding that the flexibility of the quarantine scheme was unlike anything he had experienced before.

The 57-year-old superstar, who won the Best Actor Oscar for “Gladiator”, also tweeted that Australia will soon allow its people to travel to Thailand. He added that he has been travelling globally to shoot films since 1991, but this is the first time he has spent an extended period in Thailand. Usually, he said, he only stopped off in Thailand to transfer flights.