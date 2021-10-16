Prayut eyes reopening Thailand to foreign filmmakers after Crowe extols Phuket Sandbox

The Australian actor, who is in Thailand to film his next Hollywood blockbuster “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, said on Twitter on Monday: “Go and look at Phuket. I’m sure the rest of the country has amazing experiences to share too.”
Crowe entered Thailand in late September via the Phuket Sandbox scheme and put up at the Amanpuri luxury resort.
While in Phuket, Crowe said he was pleased to be “confined to the island, not a room”, adding that the flexibility of the quarantine scheme was unlike anything he had experienced before.
The 57-year-old superstar, who won the Best Actor Oscar for “Gladiator”, also tweeted that Australia will soon allow its people to travel to Thailand. He added that he has been travelling globally to shoot films since 1991, but this is the first time he has spent an extended period in Thailand. Usually, he said, he only stopped off in Thailand to transfer flights.
“It is good news that a world-class actor is pointing out the positive aspects of Thailand,” Prayut said. “The government aims to unlock the movie-making business in the country as soon as possible, which will bring foreign filmmakers and more tourists to Thailand.
“People must fully cooperate with the government to help restart our economy while following all disease control measures to stay safe,” the premier said.
Related Stories
Russell Crowe plays the avid tourist in Bangkok
Why Thailand’s tourism sandbox programmes failed
Five things Phuket Sandbox tourists were impressed with
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021