Citizen networks come out against push to join CPTPP

Don is reportedly pushing for Thailand to join the CPTPP and will present this case at a Cabinet meeting next week.

Department of International Economic Affairs deputy director Rujikorn Saengchantr received the letter on behalf of Don.

Kamron claimed Don ignored objections from government agencies, the academic sector, the Thailand Consumers Council and civil society, and also ignored a suggestion by the extraordinary committee that the government must listen and take into account citizens’ opinions.

Kamron voiced concern that joining the CPTPP might affect the country’s public health policy.