Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand urged to join CPTPP trade pact soon

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said that it will call on the PM as well as ministers of foreign affairs and commerce to reconsider the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Sanan Angubolkul, chair of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, said China, the United Kingdom and Taiwan have already started negotiating with CPTPP’s existing 11 members. He pointed out that if Thailand keeps putting off the decision, it may lose out on trade opportunities with neighbouring countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

CPTPP currently comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

