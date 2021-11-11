Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Constitutional Court website reportedly hacked

The Constitutional Court website constitutionalcourt.or.th appeared to be hacked on Thursday: instead of displaying information, the web page featured a video clip of what looked like a foreigner yelling in a vehicle with his hands on his head.

The Nation news team will keep you posted if there are any further updates.

The incident on the website happened after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday banned pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul from ever seeking monarchy reforms.

(Related story: Court bans pro-democracy leaders from calling for monarchy reforms)

 

Constitutional Court website reportedly hacked

The Constitutional Court considered that the move by the respondents was an act with the intent to expressly destroy the monarchy and was a call for public attacks on institutions that violated the rights and liberties of other people.

The Nation Thailand is closely following the issue and will provide readers with updates as and when these come in.

Related news:

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.