Court suspends 3 Palang Pracharath MPs over graft allegations

The allegations are related to the 2012 fiscal budget under which 4.45 billion baht was allocated to Education Service Area Offices in Nakhon Ratchasima and other 17 provinces in the North and Northeast.

Wirat, Tassaneeya and Tassanaporn had allegedly told their subordinates to contact directors of schools under Nakhon Ratchasima Primary Educational Service Area so they could allocate funds for the construction of futsal fields in their school.

Public prosecutors say this unlawful allocation of state funds violated several articles of the Criminal Code, the Organic Act on Counter Corruption, and Act on Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to State Agencies.

The court has scheduled the first hearing on December 20 at 9am.

