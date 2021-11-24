Wed, November 24, 2021

Khlong Chong Nonsi park on track to open on Dec 25

The Khlong Chong Nonsi Public Park will open for sure on December 25, Bangkok Governor Pol General Asawin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday after following up on the progress of the Regenerative Bangkok project.

The construction of Khlong Chong Nonsi Park, phase 2, from Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7, a distance of 200 metres, has been 50 per cent complete.

Structural work is expected to be finished on November 30, with the park opening to the public on December 25.

Once the project is completed, the city will have a larger green area while water quality in Khlong Chong Nonsi will see an improvement, helping the park become a place to exercise and carry out various outdoor activities, Asawin added.

