Most Thais find free access to porn totally unacceptable, survey finds

When asking whether respondents wanted free access to pornography, the responses were divided:

• 62.89 per cent strongly disagreed claiming it would get children obsessed with sex, went against Buddhism and may lead to crime and sexual harassment.

• 14.15 per cent disagreed, claiming it would have a long-standing impact on children, while some said age restrictions should be applied.

• 12.55 per cent said they found it acceptable as we live in modern society, while some said it was human nature and a personal right.

• 7.98 per cent strongly agreed as they believe porn can create jobs, while some pointed out that the pornography industry will continue flourishing even if it is not made legal.

• 2.43 per cent said they do not know/will not answer/not interested.

