Prayut hopes Thailand’s developed business scene will attract more foreign investors

Prayut said he was happy to see the progress and will push through more policies to introduce changes as soon as possible.

The premier also said that Washington has no problem cooperating with his government, even though Thailand was not included in the US-hosted Summit for Democracy.

He pointed out that Anthony Blinken, President Joe Biden’s chief foreign affairs adviser, is slated to visit Thailand, indicating that Washington still considers the Kingdom important.

He also confirmed that the US has made no comments on Thai politics and will not interfere.