Get your Covid jabs so Thailand has enough immunity to fully reopen, says Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging everybody to get their Covid-19 jabs to ensure Thailand can build herd immunity and fully reopen to foreigners, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Friday.

He added that Thailand has plenty of Covid-19 vaccine doses and will boost the number of jabs administered between November 27 and December 5 to achieve the 100-million mark.

Thanakorn added that the mix-and-match vaccine combo was proving to be very effective as the daily number of Covid-related deaths has fallen below 100.

He said this indicates that the government, medics and general public have successfully tackled the Covid-19 crisis, he said.

"The premier has called on provincial public health officials to launch a vaccination drive to ensure everybody has received at least two jabs,” he said.

“We urge people to get their Covid-19 jabs to build herd immunity and help Thailand reboot the economy and tourism in line with the country’s reopening plan.”

Thanakorn also said voters who have returned to their hometowns to cast a ballot for their subdistrict administrative organisation on Sunday should strictly adhere to Covid-prevention measures.

Thailand recorded 6,559 new Covid-19 infections and 64 deaths on Friday, bringing the total numbers in the country to 2,094,886 and 20,645, respectively.

As of Thursday, 47,501,276 people had been given their first Covid-19 shot, 40,520,313 their second shot and 3,216,658 a booster bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 91,238,247. These statistics are based on data collected via the MorPhrom smartphone application.

