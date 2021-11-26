Get your Covid jabs so Thailand has enough immunity to fully reopen, says Prayut

Thanakorn added that the mix-and-match vaccine combo was proving to be very effective as the daily number of Covid-related deaths has fallen below 100.

He said this indicates that the government, medics and general public have successfully tackled the Covid-19 crisis, he said.

"The premier has called on provincial public health officials to launch a vaccination drive to ensure everybody has received at least two jabs,” he said.

“We urge people to get their Covid-19 jabs to build herd immunity and help Thailand reboot the economy and tourism in line with the country’s reopening plan.”

Thanakorn also said voters who have returned to their hometowns to cast a ballot for their subdistrict administrative organisation on Sunday should strictly adhere to Covid-prevention measures.