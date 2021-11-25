PM ignores questions on why Thailand didn’t get invite to democracy summit

On Wednesday, the State Department announced a list of 110 countries that would participate in the first online Summit for Democracy on December 9 and 10. Thailand did not appear on the invitation list.
China and Russia, too, were not invited.
Only three Asean countries will attend the summit – Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
When reporters asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha about the matter on Thursday, the premier just gave them a grim look before walking into Government House.
The US-hosted summit is aimed at helping to halt the decline of democracy and the collapse of rights and freedoms around the world.
Published : November 25, 2021
