Prayut wishes Lisa a quick recovery from Covid-19

Lisa is the only Thai member of South Korea’s famed K-pop group BlackPink. Band manager YG Entertainment confirmed she was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.

The company also announced that the other three members of the group – Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – are currently awaiting their PCR test results, while noting that neither of the three has been “classified as close contacts yet”.

“We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities,” the Soompi website quoted YG as saying. “We will continue to not hold back on providing full support for the health of our artists and related staff members, which is our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Twitter user @TopTrendThai reported on Thursday morning that the hashtag #GetWellSoonLisa is now trending in 1st place on Twitter worldwide.