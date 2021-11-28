Prayut praises front line medics for their effort in Covid-19 battle

In Thailand, the national doctor day is celebrated on November 27 every year to honour medical staff for their effort and sacrifice to take care of people's health and develop the public health system.
Prayut said Thailand currently has a strong public health system and skilled medical staff, resulting in confidence among foreigners and the country's potential to generate revenue from medical services.
The premier also thanked front line medics for their effort and sacrifice in the battle against Covid-19 for over two years until the situation has resolved and enabled people to spend their daily lives as usual.
Published : November 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
