Sat, November 27, 2021

Climate change crisis, Covid and post-Covid travel among topics discussed at latest ASEM summit

At the second plenary session of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) held via video conferencing on Friday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said it was time for leaders to discuss and find solutions for the Covid-19 and climate change crises.

According to Prayut, the battle for climate change can be fought by using the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model. He also said that Thailand aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2065. Thailand will cooperate in green financing and technology, which includes promoting green start-ups.

The PM called on Asia and Europe to take advantage of digital technology to speed up recovery. The Asean Business Advisory Council had proposed digital trading, which is expected to make trading and investing in the region faster and more convenient.

He also said that both Asia and Europe should support connectivity. He said Thailand has reopened its doors to travellers and countries in Asia and Europe should also consider accepting digital vaccination certificates to make travelling more convenient.

The meeting was opened by Cambodian PM Hun Sen, who said the agenda was to control the spread of Covid, and at the same time support social and economic recovery and build a stronger future together. He added that Cambodia will ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine is delivered to every corner of the country, which will help revive the confidence of travellers.

The European Council’s president Charles Michel pointed out the four key points of the meeting, namely equal vaccine distribution and stronger cooperation in medical supply; climate change and reducing greenhouse gases; fair competition and fair trading practices; and developing digital infrastructure.

 

Published : November 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

