Father’s Day activities to be held under new-normal measures

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife will attend a religions ceremony at 7.30am on Sunday at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, which includes handing food offerings to 89 Buddhist monks,” Theerapat said.
“At 8.30am the prime minister and Cabinet members will place pedestal trays in front of the portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at Sanam Luang to pay respect and express gratitude for his dedication to Thai people,” the permanent secretary said.
“Other provinces have been instructed to hold religious and homage ceremonies at their city halls or suitable locations. Those attending must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” he advised.
“People who cannot attend the ceremony should consider making merit at temples or religious places near your residence, or paying homage to King Rama IX at home.”
Theerapat added that public and private agencies as well as the general public can decorate their buildings and residences with the national flag and photos of King Rama IX based on suitability and moderation from December 1 to 31.
The government will also hold Father’s Day volunteer activities on December 4 and 5 at several locations nationwide. These activities include planting trees at public parks, cleaning public facilities and improving the landscape of government buildings and religious places.
Participants must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and strictly follow disease control measures.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
