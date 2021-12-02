Father’s Day activities to be held under new-normal measures

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife will attend a religions ceremony at 7.30am on Sunday at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, which includes handing food offerings to 89 Buddhist monks,” Theerapat said.

“At 8.30am the prime minister and Cabinet members will place pedestal trays in front of the portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at Sanam Luang to pay respect and express gratitude for his dedication to Thai people,” the permanent secretary said.

“Other provinces have been instructed to hold religious and homage ceremonies at their city halls or suitable locations. Those attending must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” he advised.