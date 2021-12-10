16 Myanmar nationals, 3 Thais nabbed over illegal entry

During interrogation, the detainees said that they had travelled from Kawthaung in Myanmar to Thailand’s border in Ranong, where waiting motorbikes took them to the house.
The group claimed they had paid up to 25,000 baht each to be smuggled into Thailand.
The detainees were tested for Covid-19 before being shifted to the Muang Ranong Police Station.
Published : December 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021