Health dept issues strict prevention guidelines for restaurants to follow

The department’s director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanaying-charoencha also said restaurants must screen customers before they enter and ensure they log in via the “Thai Save Thai” application.

Diners are required to wear their masks except when eating. Air-conditioned restaurants are required to only serve fully vaccinated people or those who can produce a negative ATK test result taken within seven days.

Customers can file complaints about the restaurant’s Covid-19 prevention measures by scanning the QR code of the restaurant’s and writing to https://stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th/ or the “Covid Watch” (ผู้พิทักษ์อนามัย) Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/COVIDWatchThailand.