Health dept issues strict prevention guidelines for restaurants to follow

• Clean tables immediately after customers leave and display a sign showing they have been cleaned.
• Disinfect all contact points and toilets every one to two hours.
• Keep utensils clean and provide a separate spoon for shared dishes.
• Provide customers with gloves at buffets or self-service counters.
• Place a bottle of alcohol gel at every table or keep one within easy reach. In food courts, every stall should have a bottle of alcohol gel for customers to use.
• Maintain a one to two-metre distance between tables. If there is no space, then each table should be separated with a partition. In airconditioned restaurants, each table should be two metres away and diners should not be allowed to sit directly across from each other. Restaurants cannot be crowded.
• Allow diners to stay for no more than two hours.
• All restaurants should be well-ventilated and must open all doors and windows at least half an hour before turning on the air-conditioners. If possible, restaurants should ventilate the area every hour and keep ventilation fans on at all times.
The department’s director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanaying-charoencha also said restaurants must screen customers before they enter and ensure they log in via the “Thai Save Thai” application.
Diners are required to wear their masks except when eating. Air-conditioned restaurants are required to only serve fully vaccinated people or those who can produce a negative ATK test result taken within seven days.
Customers can file complaints about the restaurant’s Covid-19 prevention measures by scanning the QR code of the restaurant’s and writing to https://stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th/ or the “Covid Watch” (ผู้พิทักษ์อนามัย) Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/COVIDWatchThailand.
Published : December 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
