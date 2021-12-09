Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

47 per cent of Thais worried about Omicron outbreak

Precisely 47 per cent of Thais are concerned about the Covid-19 Omicron variant, while people have become more aware of mask wearing in public areas, according to the latest Anamai Poll.

Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the survey also found that 10.5 per cent of people were concerned about the government relaxing various measures and reopening the country that could cause another outbreak, while 9.7 per cent were worried that people would drop their guard by wearing a mask under their chin, not maintaining a social distance and not washing their hands regularly.

Meanwhile, the survey in November found that 94 per cent of the population wore a mask at all times in public, 91.5 per cent washed their hands after touching anything considered not clean, and 86 per cent maintained a social distance of at least 1-2 metres.

Related News

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.