47 per cent of Thais worried about Omicron outbreak

Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the survey also found that 10.5 per cent of people were concerned about the government relaxing various measures and reopening the country that could cause another outbreak, while 9.7 per cent were worried that people would drop their guard by wearing a mask under their chin, not maintaining a social distance and not washing their hands regularly.
Meanwhile, the survey in November found that 94 per cent of the population wore a mask at all times in public, 91.5 per cent washed their hands after touching anything considered not clean, and 86 per cent maintained a social distance of at least 1-2 metres.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021