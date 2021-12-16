BMA to district offices: Enforce law banning vehicles from parking, driving on sidewalks

Now that the Covid-19 situation has improved, the department has had discussions with the Royal Thai Police to help in enforcing the law.

Sakontee said citizens could assist officers by sending in any evidence of offences via the website www.bangkok.go.th/reward, Line account ebn6703w, the City Law Enforcement Department’s Facebook page, or directly at the district offices. He added that citizens would receive half of the fine as a reward.

Meanwhile, Facebook group ‘Chae Chiang Mai V2’ (แฉเฉียงใหม่ V2) posted a photo of a Bhubing Rajanives police car parked on the sidewalk near Chiang Mai University’s Convention Centre on Tuesday morning.

The post asked Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt-General Piya Tavichai to find out if the police were violating the law or not.