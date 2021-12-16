Tourist Police launch mobile app for faster response

“The application was developed under cooperation with Ministry of Tourism and Sports with an aim to create a platform that helps increase ease of traveling for visitors to the country,” said tourist police chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon. “The ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ application utilizes the global positioning system or GPS to locate tourists who require assistance from authorities while traveling in Thailand.”

“Users can directly ask for help or take a photo of an incident via the application and the system will connect to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre, which will call back to the telephone number used to register the application and dispatch a tourist police unit nearest to your location,” he said.

“The application enables police’s faster response to emergency situation and helps alleviate tourists’ concerns over the safety of their lives and property while traveling in Thailand,” he added.

Sukhun added that currently the 1155 call centre is available in five languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Korean. Tourist police are planning to add French, German and Arabic supports within 2022.

