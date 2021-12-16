Thu, December 16, 2021

in-focus

Tourist Police launch mobile app for faster response

The Tourist Police Bureau on Wednesday launched a mobile application "Tourist Police i lert u" to provide emergency response as well as general assistance to tourists and therefore promote safer travel in Thailand.

“The application was developed under cooperation with Ministry of Tourism and Sports with an aim to create a platform that helps increase ease of traveling for visitors to the country,” said tourist police chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon. “The ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ application utilizes the global positioning system or GPS to locate tourists who require assistance from authorities while traveling in Thailand.”

“Users can directly ask for help or take a photo of an incident via the application and the system will connect to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre, which will call back to the telephone number used to register the application and dispatch a tourist police unit nearest to your location,” he said.

“The application enables police’s faster response to emergency situation and helps alleviate tourists’ concerns over the safety of their lives and property while traveling in Thailand,” he added.

Sukhun added that currently the 1155 call centre is available in five languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Korean. Tourist police are planning to add French, German and Arabic supports within 2022.
 

Related News

Six Phuket spots pose security risk for tourists

Tourist police plan criminal checks on 1,400 Nigerians

Tourist police cheer up Chinese ‘family’ with video

Related News

Published : December 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Heading to Maya Bay? You won’t be allowed to play in the seawater

Published : Dec 16, 2021

BMA to district offices: Enforce law banning vehicles from parking, driving on sidewalks

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Bangkok sets safety guidelines for New Year countdown events

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,684 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths on Thursday.

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Gold price sees better signs

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Heading to Maya Bay? You won’t be allowed to play in the seawater

Published : Dec 16, 2021

U.S. Fed announces faster tapering of asset purchases amid rising inflation

Published : Dec 16, 2021

BMA to district offices: Enforce law banning vehicles from parking, driving on sidewalks

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.