Mon, December 20, 2021

100 million Covid-19 shots administered in Thailand

Thailand has administered 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday in a bid to build herd immunity and reduce severe illness and death, Dr Kiattipoom Wongrachit, permanent secretary to the Public Health Ministry, said on Monday.

He said the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered stands at 100,054,961, covering Thailand’s population of 72 million people.

The ministry is now campaigning for people who received their vaccines between February and September to register for a booster, he said. This call especially applies to people who have received two doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines.

He added that once the Covid-19 crisis improves, the government may consider new guidelines to help people return to their lives under the “new normal”.

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

