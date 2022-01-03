Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 3 to 15 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.
The Department also mentioned that the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are forecast in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf are about 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers. People in the lower South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood and overflows. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 15-18 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high offshore.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
