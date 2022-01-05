PM not infected with Covid, spokesman confirms

“The premier has asked the public to follow information related to Covid-19 only from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Public Health Ministry and medical personnel,” Thanakorn said.

“Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry should present to the public the Covid-19 situation in countries where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais,” he added.

Separately, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after travelling abroad.

He said he is undergoing quarantine in line with Public Health Ministry regulations. He asked people to take care of their health.