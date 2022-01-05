PM not infected with Covid, spokesman confirms

He also confirmed that Prayut is healthy and continues to serve the people.
“The premier has asked the public to follow information related to Covid-19 only from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Public Health Ministry and medical personnel,” Thanakorn said.
“Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry should present to the public the Covid-19 situation in countries where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais,” he added.
Separately, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after travelling abroad.
He said he is undergoing quarantine in line with Public Health Ministry regulations. He asked people to take care of their health.
The ministry reported on Wednesday morning that the past 24 hours have seen 3,899 new Covid patients, 68 of whom have been found in prisons.
The death toll has increased by 19, while 2,508 patients have been cured and allowed to leave hospital.
Cumulative cases in the country (since April 1, 2021) stand at 2,210,612 with 21,769 deaths.
Published : January 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
