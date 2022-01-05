Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

PM not infected with Covid, spokesman confirms

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has not been infected with Covid-19, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, refuting social media rumours on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that Prayut is healthy and continues to serve the people.

“The premier has asked the public to follow information related to Covid-19 only from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Public Health Ministry and medical personnel,” Thanakorn said.

“Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry should present to the public the Covid-19 situation in countries where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais,” he added.

Separately, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after travelling abroad.

He said he is undergoing quarantine in line with Public Health Ministry regulations. He asked people to take care of their health.

The ministry reported on Wednesday morning that the past 24 hours have seen 3,899 new Covid patients, 68 of whom have been found in prisons.

The death toll has increased by 19, while 2,508 patients have been cured and allowed to leave hospital.

Cumulative cases in the country (since April 1, 2021) stand at 2,210,612 with 21,769 deaths.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.