Prayut worries over rising household debts in Covid fallout

He said a committee chaired by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow is working to solve eight types of debts with the following measures:

• Student loans: Extending repayment period, allowing students to start repaying when they have a job and reducing the interest rate on defaulted payment to 2 per cent.

• Debt restructuring: Making it part of the national agenda, getting specialised institutions to restructure debts so debtors do not need to worry about legal procedures.

• Vehicle loans: Fixing the cost of debt collection

• Civil servant loans: Easing the burden on civil servants, especially teachers and police officers, by cutting the interest rate to no more than 5 per cent, reducing life insurance premiums and guaranteeing fees.

• Ceiling rate and fees: Reconsidering rates as well as launching protection measures.

• Credit card and personal loans: Setting up a debt clinic to tackle the problem.

• Soft loans: Making it easier for individual, small and medium enterprises to take soft loans.

• Judicial process: Setting up a Thai Business Mediation Centre to address business and finance-related disputes.